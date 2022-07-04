Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 2.01. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

