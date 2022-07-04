Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 0.6% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.18. 99,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,497. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average is $165.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.