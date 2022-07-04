Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $318.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

