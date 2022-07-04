Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 697,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of MWSNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Mawson Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

