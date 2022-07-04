Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 697,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of MWSNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Mawson Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.21.
Mawson Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Gold (MWSNF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.