Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,208. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

