McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.53. 36,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,223. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.00 and a 200 day moving average of $292.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

