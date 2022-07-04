McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

MCK stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,223. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a 1-year low of $186.61 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

