MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

