Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 86,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,536.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 161,244 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $92.42. 802,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,390,612. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.