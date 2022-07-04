Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 58,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.67. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

