Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on META. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $301.59.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

