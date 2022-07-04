Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEOH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of MEOH opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 349,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $18,214,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Methanex by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 417,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 235,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

