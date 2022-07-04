MIB Coin Hits Market Cap of $212,846.57 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $212,846.57 and approximately $392.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059167 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,455,032 coins and its circulating supply is 165,153,104 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

