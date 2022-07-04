MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $212,988.54 and approximately $30.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,558,712 coins and its circulating supply is 165,256,784 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

