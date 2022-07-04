Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.56%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.