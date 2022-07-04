Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $62.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of MU stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

