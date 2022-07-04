MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) PT Lowered to $50.00

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MLKN opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.20. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $48.59.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -138.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $1,663,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $15,744,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

