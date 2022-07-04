Mint Club (MINT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $561,277.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $561,277.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000230 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.