MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $168,855.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $168,855.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,194.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.23 or 0.05580863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00263950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00604109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00548362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00076914 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

