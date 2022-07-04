MintMe.com Coin Price Up 37.3% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $179,800.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.28 or 0.05668568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00259169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00610059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00076543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00537509 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

