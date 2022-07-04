Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,329,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 1,032,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 886.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MRVGF remained flat at $$1.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Mirvac Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

