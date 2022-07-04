Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Target Price to $32.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.79. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Camping World by 29.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Camping World by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Camping World by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 44,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 1,099.3% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 374,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

