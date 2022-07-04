Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,412 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

NYSE APD opened at $242.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

