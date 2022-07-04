Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

NYSE EOG opened at $111.62 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

