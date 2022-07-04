Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 3.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.