Monte Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after buying an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after buying an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after buying an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

