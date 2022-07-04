Monte Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after buying an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,776,000 after buying an additional 38,768 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.47.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $400.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

