Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.29 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

