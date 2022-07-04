Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $127.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

