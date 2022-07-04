Moonpig Group’s (MOON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on the stock.

MOON has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 370 ($4.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 230.93 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £790.03 million and a P/E ratio of 143.13. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190.60 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.60 ($5.39). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

