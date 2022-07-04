Morgan Stanley Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $130.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

