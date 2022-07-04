Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

