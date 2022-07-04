Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Critical Analysis

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Southern Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.36 $220.35 million $1.11 0.38 Southern Copper $10.93 billion 3.54 $3.40 billion $4.43 11.31

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 86.13% 31.14% 9.54% Southern Copper 30.61% 42.00% 18.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 1 3 0 0 1.75

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.15, suggesting a potential downside of 64.66%. Southern Copper has a consensus target price of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 82,134 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 493,533 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 246,346 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 29,888 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,299 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

