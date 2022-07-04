Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 340 at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 357 ($4.38) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.74) on Thursday. Mulberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 388.75 ($4.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.07. The company has a market cap of £183.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

About Mulberry Group (Get Rating)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.