National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after acquiring an additional 178,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

