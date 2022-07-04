NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 315 by Analysts at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 315 ($3.86) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 280 ($3.44) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 291.43 ($3.58).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.68) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.17). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.72. The stock has a market cap of £22.87 billion and a PE ratio of 872.80.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,990.55).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

