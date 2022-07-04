Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NEPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nephros by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nephros by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Nephros by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,263. Nephros has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

