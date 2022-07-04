NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK opened at $3.16 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.80.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.59% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

