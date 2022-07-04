New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 100200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$12.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.