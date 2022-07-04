New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 100200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$12.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.
New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)
