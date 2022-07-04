NFTX Price Reaches $28.30 on Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. NFTX has a total market cap of $11.67 million and $71,520.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.30 or 0.00148113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTX has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

