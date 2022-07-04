NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.