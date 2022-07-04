NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Down 21.6% in June

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,674. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.72.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
