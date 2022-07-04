NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Down 21.6% in June

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,674. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

