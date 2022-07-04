Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 51.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Nordson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.64. 8,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.86. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

