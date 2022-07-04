nOS 1-Day Volume Tops $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One nOS coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, nOS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00166500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00777133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00086169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016646 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

