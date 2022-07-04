Novacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $35.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $29,073.44 and approximately $35.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.63 or 1.00188786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00041929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00025235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

