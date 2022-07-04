Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,730,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 12,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $18,549,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 150,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,191. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

