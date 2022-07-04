Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $425.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $60.41 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.