Nsure.Network Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Nsure.Network has a market cap of $89,009.22 and approximately $328,348.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nsure.Network Profile

Nsure.Network (CRYPTO:NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/# . The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

