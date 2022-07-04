Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Up 38.5% in June

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $487,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 42,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $478,835.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,835.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

NRK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,989. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

