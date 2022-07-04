Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $14.25 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.05. The stock had a trading volume of 94,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,366. The firm has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

